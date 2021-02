Monday, 15 February 2021 – There was drama in one of the estates in Nairobi’s Eastlands area after residents cornered a notorious thug who has been giving them sleepless nights.

The middle-aged man was nabbed with a pistol ready to attack innocent Kenyans and after an irate mob cornered him and beat him like a burukenge, he started naming his accomplices while begging for mercy like a toddler.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST