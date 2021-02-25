Thursday, February 25, 2021 – Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, has issued an update on his health, a year after he was involved in a grisly road accident while headed to the burial of the late President, Daniel Arap Moi.

Speaking yesterday, Tuju, who is a CS in Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government but without a portfolio, revealed that all is not well with him one year down the line.

He said he was still unwell and was undergoing further checkups.

According to him, he broke 18 ribs in the road accident which occurred near Kijabe on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway and things have never been the same for him since.

“I thank God as I am improving.”

“I broke 18 bones, 17 have completely healed only one is not yet and really tormenting me.”

“I am still struggling with it, however, I believe that I am doing better,” Tuju said during an interview.

The former journalist was rushed to Kijabe Hospital for emergency treatment before being admitted to Karen Hospital for a few days.

He was later flown to the UK for further medication. A few months later after being discharged, he recalled being put under life support.

Over the past year, Tuju has severally addressed rumours claiming that he has been in and out of ICU.

He said that he would always be open with his health status owing to the fact that he is a public officer and discouraged the mass from subscribing to fake news.

At the same time, Tuju also opened up on his bankruptcy case and nearly losing his multi-million estate to auctioneers for failing to pay a regional bank over Sh1.5 billion loan.

“The case is in court and I don’t want to comment on judicial matters. It is a case of bad blood with an individual and the details will be revealed soon,” Tuju said.

