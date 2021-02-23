Tuesday, February 23, 2021 – Controversial Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter, may re-join Deputy President William Ruto’s camp any time from now.

Already negotiations are at an advanced stage for Keter to join the Hustler Movement as early as this week.

Ruto is on an offensive to consolidate his Rift Valley base ahead of his presidential bid next year. He is working to weaken his main rival in the region, Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi.

Keter, who has been a harsh critic of the DP, has taken a low political profile for the last two years, during which he has been undertaking his master’s studies.

According to sources, Ruto has sent an emissary to woo Keter back to his fold and the team seems to have succeeded.

Led by Nandi Senator, Samson Cherargei, Ruto’s team is also on a mission to woo MP Alex Kosgey (Emgwen) and Vincent Tuwei (Mosop) who have also been rebelling against the DP.

Ruto will make a lengthy tour of Nandi on Friday during which he is likely to receive Keter at an event to be held in Nandi Hills town.

When reached for comment, Keter did not confirm or deny the reports.

He did not also talk about reports that he plans to vie for governor in the county against incumbent Stephen Sang, also a close ally of the DP.

“We will talk about that when the time comes,” Keter said.

