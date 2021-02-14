Sunday, 14 February 2021 – Diamond Platnumz’s baby mama, Zari Hassan, has found a new man to warm her bed.

The mother of 5 officially unveiled the face of her latest catch on Valentine’s Day through her Instagram page and confirmed that she is off the market again.

Zari, who turned 40 years recently, keeps exchanging men like clothes.

It’s not clear whether she has plans of getting married since most of her relationships don’t last for more than one year.

See the photo of her new boyfriend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST