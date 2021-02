Sunday, February 28, 2021 – This video shows the moment a cop stormed into a kinyozi that was operating past curfew hours and disciplined the attendants properly for breaking curfew rules.

According to curfew rules, normal businesses should be closed by 10 PM exept those offering essential services.

The no-nonsense cop, who was carrying a ‘nyahunyo’, whipped the kinyozi attendants like toddlers and left them running for their dear lives.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST