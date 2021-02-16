ST.FRANCIS COMMUNITY HOSPITAL INVITES APPLICANTS THE FOLLOWING POSITIONS:

HOSPITAL ADMINISTRATOR -Ref:Stfch/Jan/Admn-01 (1 POSITION)

St. Francis Community Hospital is in an exciting growth phase and has attained acknowledgment of its quality by undergoing ISO 9001:2015 certification, as part of our growth, exciting vacancies have arisen, and we invite suitably qualified to apply for the position of Hospital Administrator.

Job Responsibilities

Overall Responsibility

Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer the job holder is responsible for providing efficient and effective administrative support to facilitate efficient provision of medical care in the Hospital.

Other Responsibilities of a Hospital Administrator

Responsible for the daily operation of the Hospital by ensuring that the staff, facilities, schedules and flow of work is optimally carried out;

Promotes and maintains effective public relations with government, patients, relatives, suppliers, community and individuals;

Responsible for developing and directing the implementation of policies and programs in the Hospital;

Acts as chief advisor to the CEO in development and implementation of Hospital’s programs, policies and procedures;

Ensures availability of transport (ambulances, utility vehicle) in the hospital;

Upkeep of Hospital infrastructure, equipment, assets, vehicles, legal documents and ensuring availability when required;

Ensure that the hospital runs efficiently and delivers quality patient care.

Prepare monthly, quarterly, and annual progress reports.

Coordinates the leasing and tenancy aspects of staff houses and hospital buildings;

Participates in the budgeting of the Hospital activities with a view of achieving proper controls;

Responsible for the supervision of all the hospital employees;

Spearheads culture change to improve the Hospital image;

Responsible for excellent upkeep of sanitation of hospital for a clean and amiable environment;

Incharge of the Transport, Maintenance and Bio-medical engineering Units;

Responsible for external and internal communication;

Spearhead the implementation of the Hospital Strategic Plan 2021-2025;

Oversees accurate and timely management the hospital asset and inventory register;

Develops and ensures implementation of the Service contract agreements for all hospital machines and equipment etc;

Secretary to the Hospital Management team and the Hospital Advisory Board or any other senior management committees;;

Ensures that, there is full compliance with the existing statutory requirements/ regulations and that all the necessary licenses are obtained in time;

Resolve any conflicts that might arise from the Hospital operations;

Should stay up-to-date with healthcare regulations;

Oversee quality improvement of processes for efficient delivery of services in the hospital.

Any other duties that maybe allocated by the CEO

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Management, Business Administration, Public Health, Nursing or any other relevant field with valid Kenyan practicing license where applicable.

Masters Degree in Healthcare Management, Hospital Administration, Hospital Planning, Public Health, Health Economics, and Business Administration from a recognized Institution will be an added advantage.

Working experience of at least three (3) years at senior managerial level in a busy, reputable faith based hospital (preferably a hospital under KCCB umbrella) with demonstrated outstanding professional competence and administrative ability in the management of health services.

The candidate Must be 45 years old and above

Senior Management course lasting at least one (1) month from a recognized institution.

Professional training on Monitoring and Evaluation or CPS (K) will be an added advantage.

Certificate of proficiency in computer operations from a recognized institution.

Competencies and Behavior

Good knowledge of business functions.

Excellent communication skills (written and oral).

Good project management skills.

Excellent time management skills.

A team player.

Accuracy and attention to detail.

Customer centric.

A Devoted Christian

Person of high integrity, confidentiality, highly organized and decisive.

Ability to work with strict deadlines.

Competency in performing multiple functional tasks.

Excellent interpersonal skills and an ability to manage a diverse range of professional relationships.

In addition, must be flexible, willing to perform assigned duties and work irregular hours under unpredictable conditions.

The following should be presented on the day of the interview; Certificate of good conduct, tax clearance, credit bureau clearance, HELB clearance, Ethics, and Anti-corruption clearance.

How to Apply

Only qualified candidates are encouraged to email their applications with detailed curriculum vitae, names and contacts of three referees, current and expected salary to recruitment@stfrancishospital.or.ke on or before 20th February 2021