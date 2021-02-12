Job Title: School Administrator

Department: School of Computing and Engineering Sciences (SCES)

Reporting to: School Manager

Basic job summary: This position is responsible for assisting the School Manager in academic related administrative duties and ensuring the School/Faculty delivers the required standards for the University’s standards for student learning experience.

Responsibilities

Liaise with the admissions office to vet the suitability of potential students through the setting, administering and marking of admission exams. This will also involve admitting the successful students and managing their records in the Academic Management System (AMS)

Assist the School Manager in generation the school course timetable and circulation of the timetable to lecturers and students. This will also involve making changes to the timetable during the semester where necessary.

Facilitate the course evaluation process by generating the course evaluation, supervising the evaluation process, analysing the data collected and providing a report of the analysis to the Dean.

Assist the School Manager in fees payment reconciliation and debt collection through following up with students who have fees arrears.

Coordinate the orientation process of new students through course registration, allocation of student mentors and uploading of learning materials in the e-learning platform.

Ensure efficient and effective management of all students and lecturers records in the school.

Assist the School Manager in quality management by updating school procedures and policies in the Academic Management System and monitoring both lecturers and students class attendance and punctuality.

Contribute to students’ discipline by reporting student disciplinary matters to the School Manager, the Dean of the School or the Dean of students.

Qualifications

A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in a business related field

At least two years’ administration experience in a University set up

Competencies and Attributes

Good people skills,

Good Communication skills,

Strong analytical skills,

Attention to details.

A team player

Flexible

How to Apply

Are you qualified for this position and interested in working with us? We would like to hear from you. Kindly send us a copy of your updated resume and letter of application (ONLY) quoting “School Administrator” on the subject line to recruitment@strathmore.edu by 18th February 2021.

Due to the large number of applications we may receive, kindly note that only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please be advised that Strathmore University is an equal opportunity employer and does NOT ask for money from applicants under any circumstances during its recruitment process. Interested applicants are encouraged to exercise caution upon receiving any such interview opportunity that requires payment of any money.