Masii Medical Centre is a Premier Healthcare provider in Masii sub county, Machakos County.

Through the combined efforts of the excellent team of medical staff from various specialized fields, the medical Centre endeavors to offer quality health services to the community.

The Centre has become a model in diagnostic and patient management where advanced quality services are made available to the community.

The Centre seek to recruit the following:

Hospital Administrator

Responsibilities

Ensure that the Hospital’s values are reflected in the provision of support services by the Division.

Coordinate the development and implementation of the Hospital’s strategic and business plans.

Provide leadership and accountability in management of support services (human resources, facilities, equipment and supplies) for the Hospital and ensure prudent use of resources entrusted to the Division.

Ensure adherence to and communicate, interpret, and guide support services staff on the Hospital’s policies, procedures, regulations, and standards.

Proactively develop positive employee relations, maintain professional standards; and promote teamwork, mutual respect, and effective communication.

Manage all complaints (from staff, patients, clients, etc.) effectively and efficiently, and ensure timely updates to the Chief Executive Officer and the Hospital Management Team.

Ensure that overall the Hospital maintains appropriate staffing levels and skills mix to reflect its workload and needs, and the development and implementation of an effective succession plan and career progression that promote growth and development of staff.

Ensure that the Hospital maintains a waste disposal system that conforms to legal and regulatory requirements.

Ensure the Hospital facilities meet health and safety requirements and that facilities comply with legislation where appropriate.

Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the management from time to time.

Qualifications

Degree from a recognized institution

Experience of 2 years in a busy hospital

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to send their applications and detailed CV by 10th February 2021 to masii.medical@gmail.com