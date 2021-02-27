Position title: Administrative Assistant / Receptionist

Reporting to: Operations Officer

Location: Nairobi

Job Brief: This position is responsible for the proper handling of the front desk, ensuring professional handling of all incoming and out-going calls, attending to the organization’s guests professionally and ensure all goods leaving the office are well documented Administratively, the position will support the operations of the organization by liaising with the Office Assistants to ensure good office stewardship. Internally the position will interact with all projects .

Major Duties and Responsibilities

Receiving and guiding all visitors .

Providing general information to visitors and products offered.

Answering phones in a professional manner, and routing calls as necessary.

Assisting colleagues with administrative tasks.

Performing ad-hoc administrative duties.

Answering, forwarding, and screening phone calls.

Keeping the reception area neat and tidy at all times.

As a first point of contact, alert the Administration Operations Officer or Senior management of any incidents that may pose a security risk to the office or staff.

Order front office supplies and keep inventory of stock

Update calendars and schedule meetings

Provide excellent customer service.

Scheduling appointments.

Ensure the office is opened on time for office operations

Prepare and book meetings for the Managing Director.

Manage all social media pages of the organization.

Manage customers ERP platforms and respond to RFQs and tenders.

Provide a daily analysis of enquiries coming through the office lines.

Inform of any damages of building structures, equipment needing repair.

Ensure post office mail box is checked frequently and mails distributed to the relevant parties

Any other duties as may be assigned by the line manager or his/her seniors.

Required Qualification

Associate’s or bachelor’s degree in a related field.

1 – 3 years’ experience as a receptionist or administrative assistant

Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and powerpoint. Excellent computer applications knowledge e.g., MS office;

Excellent use of email systems and social media platforms

Experience with administrative and clerical procedures

Fluent in English Language, both spoken and written.

Good physical outlook with excellent interpersonal skills, a pleasant personality;

A good team player.

Able to contribute positively as part of a team, helping out with various tasks as required.

Good time management skills.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject to Administrative Assistant / Receptionist jobs@employd.co.ke