Pan Africa Christian (PAC) University, a Chartered Private University, is seeking to fill the positions outlined below from suitable candidates.

Applicants must be born again Christians and active members of a local Church and must be willing to adhere to PAC University Statement of Faith.

Job Title: Senior Administrative Assistant (Student Affairs)

The Senior Administrative Assistant shall support the non-curricular administrative functions of the University’s Academic Affairs division (Student Affairs).

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Social Sciences in any of these fields: Administration, Human Resource Management, Communication, Psychology , social studies, or any other related field;

Must have at least 5 years of relevant working experience: in student affairs management at the University level;

Must be a mature person above the age of 32 years.

Must have experience in dealing with processing of International Students Kenya Pupil Pass.

Excellent communication, interpersonal, organizational and analytical skills;

Key Responsibilities for the Senior Administrative Assistant (Student Affairs)

Perform a variety of administrative duties to assist the DOS in managing the students and the Chaplaincy office in managing Chaplaincy services.

Guide and assist all the incoming students with various queries regarding student’s affairs Campus life.

Managing Student Counseling requests in liaison with the DOS and the Student Counselor.

In liaison with the Finance and Academic Registrars’ offices ensure that all student medical and personal accident insurance covers are up to date including registration to the medical scheme and card issuance for those on Universal Student medical cover.

Liaison to extracurricular activities e.g. culture week. Help the student in identifying different service providers and schedule of events for the culture week.

Follow up with the international students on the documents required by the department of immigration services for their KPP registration.

Booking in and follow up of all students transport requisitions.

In liaison with the DOS, Supervises all other non-curricular activities by students on Campus ensuring that discipline is maintained by all students in the furtherance of student activities.

How to Apply

Visit our website http://www.pacuniversity.ac.ke

If you believe you are the right candidate for any of the above positions, kindly send your application letter and detailed Curriculum Vitae, also detailing your current & expected salary via EMAIL ONLY to jobs@pacuniversity.ac.ke; not later than 16th February 2021.

All applicants must clearly state the job they are applying for in their subject heading.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Pan Africa Christian University is an equal opportunity employer and canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.