Pan Africa Christian (PAC) University, a Chartered Private University, is seeking to fill the positions outlined below from suitable candidates.

Applicants must be born again Christians and active members of a local Church and must be willing to adhere to PAC University Statement of Faith.

Job Title: Administrative Assistant – Marketing and Recruitment

The incumbent will be responsible for making successful conversions of prospective students into registered students.

He/she will support effective leadership at the Call Center to ensure that this is done.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Marketing, Communications, or related field

At least three years’ experience in a similar role

Excellent communication skills (oral and written)

Excellent customer service skills

Strong closing skills

Highly self-motivated and self-disciplined

Key Responsibilities for the Administrative Assistant – Marketing and Recruitment

Convert prospective students in to registered students

Supervise the day to day running of the Call Center

Keep records of engagements with prospective students

Receive and assist visitors who walk in to inquire about the University’s academic programs

Prepare and submit reports such as admission numbers and engagement status with prospective students

Achieve the targets agreed upon within the schedule period

Participate in the marketing activities of the University

How to Apply

Visit our website http://www.pacuniversity.ac.ke

If you believe you are the right candidate for any of the above positions, kindly send your application letter and detailed Curriculum Vitae, also detailing your current & expected salary via EMAIL ONLY to jobs@pacuniversity.ac.ke; not later than 16th February 2021.

All applicants must clearly state the job they are applying for in their subject heading.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Pan Africa Christian University is an equal opportunity employer and canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.