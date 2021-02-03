Pan Africa Christian (PAC) University, a Chartered Private University, is seeking to fill the positions outlined below from suitable candidates.
Applicants must be born again Christians and active members of a local Church and must be willing to adhere to PAC University Statement of Faith.
Job Title: Administrative Assistant – Marketing and Recruitment
The incumbent will be responsible for making successful conversions of prospective students into registered students.
He/she will support effective leadership at the Call Center to ensure that this is done.
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Marketing, Communications, or related field
- At least three years’ experience in a similar role
- Excellent communication skills (oral and written)
- Excellent customer service skills
- Strong closing skills
- Highly self-motivated and self-disciplined
Key Responsibilities for the Administrative Assistant – Marketing and Recruitment
- Convert prospective students in to registered students
- Supervise the day to day running of the Call Center
- Keep records of engagements with prospective students
- Receive and assist visitors who walk in to inquire about the University’s academic programs
- Prepare and submit reports such as admission numbers and engagement status with prospective students
- Achieve the targets agreed upon within the schedule period
- Participate in the marketing activities of the University
How to Apply
Visit our website http://www.pacuniversity.ac.ke
If you believe you are the right candidate for any of the above positions, kindly send your application letter and detailed Curriculum Vitae, also detailing your current & expected salary via EMAIL ONLY to jobs@pacuniversity.ac.ke; not later than 16th February 2021.
All applicants must clearly state the job they are applying for in their subject heading.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Pan Africa Christian University is an equal opportunity employer and canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.