KENYA MEDICAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Vacancy: CGHR /181/02/21

Project Description: The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be conducting a large community-based study of Attractive Targeted Sugar Bait (ATSB) aimed at reducing malaria transmission in western Kenya.

The 3-year project is part of a larger international ATSB consortium involving three countries in Africa, and international partners in the UK and USA.

The project has an exciting opportunity for an administrative assistant as follows:

POSITION: Administrative Assistant

(1 Position)

J/G KMR 8

Reports to: Study PI

LOCATION: Kisumu

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Diploma in Business Administration or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Knowledge of administrative, budgetary, financial, and human resources policies and procedures.

High level of proficiency in computer applications.

Key Skills and Competencies

Strong communication and reporting skills

Good interpersonal, decision making and analytical skills.

Team player

Excellent personnel and financial management skills

Strong organizational, office and time management skills

Ability to multi-task and take initiatives with minimal supervision.

Major Duties and Responsibilities

Work with finance on activities related to budgets for new funding, project/project preparation and submissions, progress reports, developing and planning budgets for each project strategic area and assists in forecasting future resource needs.

Track expenditure and prepare timely reports for submission to Project Manager, PIs, Partners and Donors

Review financial and administrative vouchers and monitor MPESA payments.

Recommend approvals of project operating invoices and vouchers for payment.

Liaise with finance to ensure funds are available before processing LPOs and with relevant departments to ensure Request for Purchases is completed for timely procurement and delivery of project supplies.

Maintain an inventory register and conduct unannounced inventories inspection to ensure all assets are available and maintained per schedule.

Manage office transport, track vehicle and motorbike expenses and highlight concerns

Liaise with Human Resource on hiring and orientation of project staff.

Manage timesheet tracker per project and maintain leave schedules.

Coordinate archiving of office records.

Coordinate project meetings and take minutes.

Facilitate processing of project staff travel requisitions.

Coordinate clearance of visitors to the branch and liaise with relevant departments for clearance, work permits, hotel reservations, ground transportation and office space.

Prepare welcome packets for visiting scientists.

Generate reports on project expenditure

Any other related duties as may be assigned from time to time by the immediate supervisor

Terms of Employment: Contract for 1 year, renewable as per KEMRI scheme of service with a probation period in the first 3 months.

Applications should include the following:

Letter of Application (indicate vacancy number)

Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address.

Letters of reference from your referees.

Copies of Certificates and transcripts

How to Apply

Apply to Deputy Director, CGHR, PO Box 1578-40100, Kisumu not later than March 3, 2021.

Submit your application including documents via Email address cghr@kemri.org

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER; WOMEN AND DISABLED PERSONS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.

KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER.

IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY TO RELEVANT AUTHORITY

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted