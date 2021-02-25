KENYA MEDICAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Vacancy: CGHR /181/02/21

Project Description: The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be conducting a large community-based study of Attractive Targeted Sugar Bait (ATSB) aimed at reducing malaria transmission in western Kenya.

The 3-year project is part of a larger international ATSB consortium involving three countries in Africa, and international partners in the UK and USA.

The project has an exciting opportunity for an administrative assistant as follows:

POSITION: Administrative Assistant

(1 Position)

J/G KMR 8

Reports to: Study PI

LOCATION: Kisumu

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • Diploma in Business Administration or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.
  • Knowledge of administrative, budgetary, financial, and human resources policies and procedures.
  • High level of proficiency in computer applications.

Key Skills and Competencies

  • Strong communication and reporting skills
  • Good interpersonal, decision making and analytical skills.
  • Team player
  • Excellent personnel and financial management skills
  • Strong organizational, office and time management skills
  • Ability to multi-task and take initiatives with minimal supervision.

Major Duties and Responsibilities

  • Work with finance on activities related to budgets for new funding, project/project preparation and submissions, progress reports, developing and planning budgets for each project strategic area and assists in forecasting future resource needs.
  • Track expenditure and prepare timely reports for submission to Project Manager, PIs, Partners and Donors
  • Review financial and administrative vouchers and monitor MPESA payments.
  • Recommend approvals of project operating invoices and vouchers for payment.
  • Liaise with finance to ensure funds are available before processing LPOs and with relevant departments to ensure Request for Purchases is completed for timely procurement and delivery of project supplies.
  • Maintain an inventory register and conduct unannounced inventories inspection to ensure all assets are available and maintained per schedule.
  • Manage office transport, track vehicle and motorbike expenses and highlight concerns
  • Liaise with Human Resource on hiring and orientation of project staff.
  • Manage timesheet tracker per project and maintain leave schedules.
  • Coordinate archiving of office records.
  • Coordinate project meetings and take minutes.
  • Facilitate processing of project staff travel requisitions.
  • Coordinate clearance of visitors to the branch and liaise with relevant departments for clearance, work permits, hotel reservations, ground transportation and office space.
  • Prepare welcome packets for visiting scientists.
  • Generate reports on project expenditure
  • Any other related duties as may be assigned from time to time by the immediate supervisor

Terms of Employment: Contract for 1 year, renewable as per KEMRI scheme of service with a probation period in the first 3 months.

Applications should include the following:

  • Letter of Application (indicate vacancy number)
  • Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address.
  • Letters of reference from your referees.
  • Copies of Certificates and transcripts

How to Apply

Apply to Deputy Director, CGHR, PO Box 1578-40100, Kisumu not later than March 3, 2021.

Submit your application including documents via Email address cghr@kemri.org

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER; WOMEN AND DISABLED PERSONS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.

KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER.

IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY TO RELEVANT AUTHORITY

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted

