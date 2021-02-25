KENYA MEDICAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE
VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT
Vacancy: CGHR /181/02/21
Project Description: The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be conducting a large community-based study of Attractive Targeted Sugar Bait (ATSB) aimed at reducing malaria transmission in western Kenya.
The 3-year project is part of a larger international ATSB consortium involving three countries in Africa, and international partners in the UK and USA.
The project has an exciting opportunity for an administrative assistant as follows:
POSITION: Administrative Assistant
(1 Position)
J/G KMR 8
Reports to: Study PI
LOCATION: Kisumu
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Diploma in Business Administration or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.
- Knowledge of administrative, budgetary, financial, and human resources policies and procedures.
- High level of proficiency in computer applications.
Key Skills and Competencies
- Strong communication and reporting skills
- Good interpersonal, decision making and analytical skills.
- Team player
- Excellent personnel and financial management skills
- Strong organizational, office and time management skills
- Ability to multi-task and take initiatives with minimal supervision.
Major Duties and Responsibilities
- Work with finance on activities related to budgets for new funding, project/project preparation and submissions, progress reports, developing and planning budgets for each project strategic area and assists in forecasting future resource needs.
- Track expenditure and prepare timely reports for submission to Project Manager, PIs, Partners and Donors
- Review financial and administrative vouchers and monitor MPESA payments.
- Recommend approvals of project operating invoices and vouchers for payment.
- Liaise with finance to ensure funds are available before processing LPOs and with relevant departments to ensure Request for Purchases is completed for timely procurement and delivery of project supplies.
- Maintain an inventory register and conduct unannounced inventories inspection to ensure all assets are available and maintained per schedule.
- Manage office transport, track vehicle and motorbike expenses and highlight concerns
- Liaise with Human Resource on hiring and orientation of project staff.
- Manage timesheet tracker per project and maintain leave schedules.
- Coordinate archiving of office records.
- Coordinate project meetings and take minutes.
- Facilitate processing of project staff travel requisitions.
- Coordinate clearance of visitors to the branch and liaise with relevant departments for clearance, work permits, hotel reservations, ground transportation and office space.
- Prepare welcome packets for visiting scientists.
- Generate reports on project expenditure
- Any other related duties as may be assigned from time to time by the immediate supervisor
Terms of Employment: Contract for 1 year, renewable as per KEMRI scheme of service with a probation period in the first 3 months.
Applications should include the following:
- Letter of Application (indicate vacancy number)
- Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address.
- Letters of reference from your referees.
- Copies of Certificates and transcripts
How to Apply
Apply to Deputy Director, CGHR, PO Box 1578-40100, Kisumu not later than March 3, 2021.
Submit your application including documents via Email address cghr@kemri.org
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER; WOMEN AND DISABLED PERSONS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.
KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER.
IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY TO RELEVANT AUTHORITY
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted