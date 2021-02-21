AN EXCITING OPPORTUNITY

Zetech University is a premier university offering exceptional learning to thousands of students from Kenya and beyond.

The University offers programmes in Information Technology, Business, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Hospitality and Tourism, Development studies, Communication and Media Studies.

Our Mission is to provide holistic education by promoting excellence in research, integrating innovation and technology in learning with the aim of developing well rounded citizens to impact the social, political and economic world.

In line with our commitment to bring on board talented and motivated team members, we are seeking to recruit a suitably qualified candidate to fill the position of a Driver & Administrative Assistant.

Job Ref: ZU/10/25/106

The ideal candidate is a character that is performance oriented and a driven professional.

S/he must be a highly committed individual who is proactive, self-motivated, customer focused and dedicated to offering service while providing solutions and support in a timely manner.

Duties and Responsibilities

The position holder will be responsible for the following core duties amongst others:

Drive University buses and other designated vehicles for official travel and business, or as requested;

Maintain high standards of service to both internal and external guests;

Ensure punctuality and safe transport by observing the road and traffic laws and regulations;

Ensure that safe driving practices are adhered to including local driving codes and internally agreed standards;

Ensure vehicle is kept clean, in good working condition and secure at all times;

Ensure vehicle maintenance is done as required and within timelines;

Prepare and submit vehicle monitoring report, including records of vehicle operations, maintenance, expenses, mileage as required;

Provide administrative assistance including but not limited to data entry, filing work and general office management duties such as coordination of office facilities and identification of repair and maintenance needs in the campus;

Assist in implementing security measures at the campus and help in handling any emerging grievances

Qualifications

Must have an KCSE certificate with a minimum of grade score of D+

A minimum of a certificate level training in Business Administration or other relevant field

Must have a clean and valid driving license of classes B, C, and E and a valid Institutional PSV license

Should have a minimum of five (5) years of work experience in driving 51 to 64 seater buses

At least two (2) years of work experience in general administrative work in a professional environment

Basic mechanical knowledge is an added advantage

Critical Attributes

Must possess admirable oral and written communication skills

Should have practical knowledge of computer applications

Must have a professional, confident demeanor with high levels of integrity

Must be customer service oriented with good problem solving skills

Well organized with the ability to work under minimal supervision

How to Apply

Interested applicants should send their applications to vacancies@zetech.ac.ke quoting Job Ref: ZU/10/25/106 on the subject line and; indicating their current and expected salary, not later than 4th March, 2021.

We regret that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

ZETECH UNIVERSITY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER