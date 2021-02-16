WHO WE ARE

Moko Home + Living is a manufacturer and retailer of home furniture products. We pride ourselves on creativity, passion, and fun. Our customers dream of a welcoming place to sleep, relax, and host their guests, but they tell us this isn’t easy – they either have to break the bank or settle for low-quality furniture. Join us in building the products, the brand, and the operations, to put high-quality, affordable living within everyone’s reach. Since our founding, we have reached over 100,000 Kenyan homes with our products, attracted global investment, and grown from a start-up to mid-sized company with 250+ employees.

WHAT YOU’LL DO

Our administrative team keeps Moko’s office running smoothly so that we can deliver on our customer’s dreams. From supporting hiring of new team members to ensuring smooth people operations, Administrative Assistants run the processes that drive our day to day business. You’ll work closely with members of our management team, making this a great development opportunity for anyone early in their administration, HR or accounting career.

THE ROLE IN BRIEF

Administrative Assistants can take on a wide range of responsibilities, we tailor responsibilities to a team member’s specific skills. For this specific position, we’re looking for someone with training and/or experience in HR and accounting, and their main responsibilities will be:

Find and support talent

Support the production team in hiring of casuals

Support the talent team in sending out correspondence for new/prospective hires

Support managers in sending out correspondence related to disciplinary action

Act as the finance liaison on matters relating to the production team’s employment issues. This would involve receiving and auditing the working hours submitted on a weekly basis, calculating overtime, allowances, deductions and forwarding these to payroll processing

Handle queries relating to pay calculations arising from the production and operations teams

Lay the foundation of accurate and updated databases

Filing of statutory returns and follow up to ensure these are updated in each statutory body’s respective database

Keeping the team database updated

Ensuring accurate data entry relating to working hours in the production team

Computing leave balances for all employees

Any other tasks that may be assigned by the supervisor

CAREER GROWTH + COMPENSATION

Moko invests in building the capacity and skills within our team. Your manager will invest significant time in your career development. We provide constant, actionable feedback delivered through mentorship from the management team. Because of our rapid growth, we constantly have new roles opening up and opportunities in many functions. This results in fast career growth for those who are ready to take up the challenge.

ARE YOU OUR DREAM CANDIDATE?

You have training and experience (at least 1 year) in HR and accounting

You enjoy working on multiple diverse projects and tasks simultaneously

You thrive when you are able to take initiative, you can plan and organize your work around specific goals

You have the skills to implement administrative processes within a team, and value the structure and predictability they bring

You can troubleshoot problems and offer ideas about viable solutions

Prior work experience in a manufacturing company is a big plus

How To Apply

Visit moko.co.ke/careers to apply online/ Apply Here- All Positions