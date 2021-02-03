We wish to recruit a suitable and experienced Administrative Assistant.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Welcoming and attending to visitors in the office

Answering and directing telephone calls as appropriate

Organizing and scheduling appointments as required

Plan meetings and take detailed minutes

Write and distribute email, correspondence memos, letters and forms

Assist in the preparation of regularly scheduled reports

Develop and maintain a filing system

Update and maintain office policies and procedures

Order office supplies and research new deals and suppliers

Maintain contact lists

Book travel arrangements

Submit and reconcile expense reports

Act as the point of contact for internal and external clients

Liaise with executive and senior administrative assistant to handle requests and queries from senior managers

Minimum qualifications:

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree in any social science or equivalent qualification

At least 3 years proven working experience as an Administrative Assistant, Receptionist, Office Admin or PA or related experience

Knowledge of office management systems and procedures

Excellent time management skills and the ability to prioritize work

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Strong organizational skills with the ability to multi-task

Proficiency in MS Office (MS Excel and MS PowerPoint)

Application procedure:

Qualified candidates should submit their applications to: hr@centuryrealtors.co.ke clearing quoting “Administrative Assistant” on the email subject line, to reach us before 15th February 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

N.B: Please do not apply if you do not meet the minimum requirement for the job.