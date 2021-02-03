We wish to recruit a suitable and experienced Administrative Assistant.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Welcoming and attending to visitors in the office
- Answering and directing telephone calls as appropriate
- Organizing and scheduling appointments as required
- Plan meetings and take detailed minutes
- Write and distribute email, correspondence memos, letters and forms
- Assist in the preparation of regularly scheduled reports
- Develop and maintain a filing system
- Update and maintain office policies and procedures
- Order office supplies and research new deals and suppliers
- Maintain contact lists
- Book travel arrangements
- Submit and reconcile expense reports
- Act as the point of contact for internal and external clients
- Liaise with executive and senior administrative assistant to handle requests and queries from senior managers
Minimum qualifications:
- A minimum of a bachelor’s degree in any social science or equivalent qualification
- At least 3 years proven working experience as an Administrative Assistant, Receptionist, Office Admin or PA or related experience
- Knowledge of office management systems and procedures
- Excellent time management skills and the ability to prioritize work
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Strong organizational skills with the ability to multi-task
- Proficiency in MS Office (MS Excel and MS PowerPoint)
Application procedure:
Qualified candidates should submit their applications to: hr@centuryrealtors.co.ke clearing quoting “Administrative Assistant” on the email subject line, to reach us before 15th February 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
N.B: Please do not apply if you do not meet the minimum requirement for the job.