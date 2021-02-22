JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Position: Administration Assistant

Department: Operations

About CFK:

Established in 2001, Carolina for Kibera (CFK) works in partnership with communities to fight extreme poverty through an innovative, community-based platform focused on long-term youth leadership development and life- saving public health.

Job Description:

The jobholder will support the implementation of processes and practices across the organization. The specific duties of an Adminstrative Assistant include provision of front-desk service and telecommunication services.

The operations department is committed to implementing and maintaining the highest standards of efficiency and integrity in daily administration, logistics, procurement, asset management and IT for all field offices.

Essential Job Responsibilities

1. Operations:

• Assist in filing of Administration data and reports.

• Assist in facilitation of monthly staff trainings/meetings.

• Arrange for local staff travels as needed including bookings, transport etc.

• Support the inventory management of supplies.

2. Reception:

• Receiving calls and directing them appropriately.

• Monitoring of all visitors to the office; assistance to visitors by providing directions and accurate information related to CFK.

• Operation and management of the telephone switchboard in accordance with appropriate protocol Including weekly check and test of all lines.

• Management and planning of the front desk coverage.

• Receive and sort deliveries.

3. Physical Resource Coordination:

• Liaise with the Office Assistant and cleaners to ensure that cleaning of the office is up to date.

• Assist in bookings for Conference Facilities.

• Maintenance of recording information in the system, solution of minor technical problems and reporting to telephone service provider for regular maintenance and repair.

Qualifications:

At least a Diploma in Operations Management, Business Administration or an equivalent

A minimum of 2 years’ experience in front desk operations, administration, logistics or related area is required.

Competencies:

Knowledge Management and Learning; Actively works towards continuing personal learning and development in one or more practice areas, acts on learning plan and applies newly acquired

Development and Operational Effectiveness; Ability to perform a variety of standard tasks related to front desk service, telephone communications service and updating of staff information, Good knowledge of administrative rules and regulations and Good IT background.

Leadership and Self-Management; Focuses on result for the client and responds positively to feedback, consistently approaches work with energy and a positive, constructive attitude, Remains calm, in control and good humored even under pressure.

How to Apply:

Send a cover letter and resume with reference ADMINSTRATION ASSISTANT to hr@carolinaforkibera.org on or before 28th February 2021.