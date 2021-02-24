Our client GlaxoSmithKline Ltd, one of the world’s leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare company is seeking to recruit a Marketing and Admin Support Trainee in Consumer Business Marketing Department.
Responsibilities:
- Raising and tracking of POs payments for marketing and expert
- Tracking of spending and A&P.
- Maintaining and filing of contracts and TPO
- Raising, maintaining and tracking of F2F and Remote sample requests for expert and
- Archiving all relevant documents for future reference.
- Tracking the training and exam calendar for marketing and expert
- Requesting and issuance of POSMS for marketing and
- Initiating & follow up HCO & HCP payments for
- HCO & HCP engagement document retention on Expert detailing
- Preparation of the correct version of HCO contracts ( in consultation with Head of Detailing) and follow up for approval.
- Updating meeting tracker and report spend for meetings that exceed 30 attendees or $4000 spend on
- Support in planning of expert detailing events i.e Product Launch and third party scientific
- Supporting expert with management monitoring (providing all relevant documents).
Academic Qualification and skills required:
- Bachelor’s degree in Administration, Marketing or its equivalent.
- Experience in excel, powerpoint and word.
- Previous relevant working experience
- Ability to communicate well both orally
- Commercial experience
How to Apply
Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 26th February 2021. Clearly indicate the job title on the subject field.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted