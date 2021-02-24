Our client GlaxoSmithKline Ltd, one of the world’s leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare company is seeking to recruit a Marketing and Admin Support Trainee in Consumer Business Marketing Department.

Responsibilities:

Raising and tracking of POs payments for marketing and expert

Tracking of spending and A&P.

Maintaining and filing of contracts and TPO

Raising, maintaining and tracking of F2F and Remote sample requests for expert and

Archiving all relevant documents for future reference.

Tracking the training and exam calendar for marketing and expert

Requesting and issuance of POSMS for marketing and

Initiating & follow up HCO & HCP payments for

HCO & HCP engagement document retention on Expert detailing

Preparation of the correct version of HCO contracts ( in consultation with Head of Detailing) and follow up for approval.

Updating meeting tracker and report spend for meetings that exceed 30 attendees or $4000 spend on

Support in planning of expert detailing events i.e Product Launch and third party scientific

Supporting expert with management monitoring (providing all relevant documents).

Academic Qualification and skills required:

Bachelor’s degree in Administration, Marketing or its equivalent.

Experience in excel, powerpoint and word.

Previous relevant working experience

Ability to communicate well both orally

Commercial experience

How to Apply

Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 26th February 2021. Clearly indicate the job title on the subject field.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted