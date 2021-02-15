Pursuant to County Government Act section 59 (1) (a) and (b) and the constitution of Kenya 2010, the County Public Service Board of Marsabit wishes to recruit competent and qualified citizens to fill the following vacant positions in the under listed County departments.

CPSBM 24/RTPW/27/01/2021: Administrative Officer (Job Group K) – 1 post

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Responsibilities

Assisting in general administration and coordination of the office;

Maintain record of purchases and office inventory;

Maintain the compliments and complaints ledger;

Supervising junior staff;

Assisting the Principal Administrative Officer in the preparation of Section’s Annual Estimates; and

Updating monthly staff

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen;

Be a holder of at least a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences i.e Bachelor of Public Administration, Arts, Sociology and Business Administration from a university recognized in Kenya Or Diploma in the above discipline and Three (3) years’ experience;

Be in possession of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C+ and above;

Have understanding and experience in Administrative duties

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results

Be computer literate;

Satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya

How to Apply

Written applications enclosing current Curriculum Vitae (CV), Copies of academic and professional certificates/Qualifications, Copy of National ID card and duly filled CPSBM Employment form (Downloadable from Board’s Website) in a sealed envelope and addressed to;

The Secretary/CEO

County Public Service Board of Marsabit

P.O. Box 110 – 60500

MARSABIT

All applicants should seek clearance and attach copies or evidence thereof of the updated documents below:

Kenya Revenue authority (Tax compliance certificate)

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of good conduct)

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

All the applications should reach the Secretary, County Public Service Board, on or before close of business

Wednesday 17th February 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification, it is an offence to produce and /or present fake certificates/documents.

Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities and other marginalized/Minorities who meet the requirement of the advertised posts are encouraged to apply.

‘The County Government of Marsabit is an equal opportunity employer’