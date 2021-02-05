The Kenya Medical Research Institute is committed to providing the youth with opportunities to acquire, sharpen their knowledge and gain technical/practical skills to complement their studies in order to enhance their employability in line with the Kenya Vision 2030. The KEMRI Internship Program (KIP) seeks to develop a pool of young talent adequately exposed to working in the research industry. After the planned one year (Non-renewable) internship program, the candidates will have gained practical workplace experience to enable them to have a competitive edge in their job search.

KEMRI-CGHR Kisumu is seeking to recruit an intern in the below mentioned field; –

Internship

Area: Administration and ICT

Project: Base

Qualifications

Administration (1) : Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized institution in any of the following disciplines: Business Management/Commerce, Human Resource Management or any elated field

: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized institution in any of the following disciplines: Business Management/Commerce, Human Resource Management or any elated field ICT (1) : Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized institution in any of the following disciplines: Computer Science or Information Communication Technology

: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized institution in any of the following disciplines: Computer Science or Information Communication Technology Below thirty (30) years old

Must have a certificate of Good Conduct

How to Apply

Appointment in the Internship program will be for a period of one year. The successful candidate (s) will be paid a monthly stipend without any other benefits. Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance cover for the period of internship

Applications should include the following:

Letter of Application indicating vacancy number

Current Resume or CV with names and contact information (telephone and e-mail address)

Copies of Certificates and transcripts

Applications should be sent through cghr@kemri.org no later than 15th February,2021.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY

Only short listed candidates will be contacted