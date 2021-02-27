Job Title: Admin Assistant – Automotive Industry
Industry: Automotive
Location: Nairobi
Gross Salary: 35K
Our client is a global leader in the production of automobiles and motorcycles.
They seek to hire a Competent Administrative Assistant to handle Motorcycle Registration activities and coordinate the logistics involved in Transfers, dispatch and after sales service to clients.
Key Responsibilities
- Coordinating Motorcycle Logbook Registration activities and operations to ensure efficiency and compliance with company policies.
- Ensure correct capturing of client details on the Logbooks and on NTSA/TIMS system.
- Building business relationships with stakeholders and clients
- Deliver excellent customer service to customers by obtaining business and personal information necessary for the Motorcycle registration process.
- Identify situations outside of standard operating procedures and make recommendations for exceptions in accordance with laws, rules, regulations, policies, processes, and procedures, while safeguarding both customers and company interests.
- Enlighten customers on the process flow including the taxes/fees involved.
- Tracking the Log book registration process while providing timely update to the client on the progress.
- Handling business enquiries while ensuring full disclosure to the client on the registration process.
- Appropriately handle correspondence both mail and calls.
- Schedule and arrange meetings with clients where necessary.
- Act as the first point of contact for the business as necessary.
- Any other duties assigned by the supervisor
Skills & Qualifications
- Diploma in Administration or related field.
- Experience of not less than 1-year handling log book transfers on NTSA/TIMS Portal
- Proficient in Computer Applications.
- Highly organized with the ability to multitask.
- Professional and highly motivated.
- Strong communication skills.
- Experience handling logbook transfers is a must.
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Admin Assistant – Automotive Industry) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke on/before Thursday 4th March 2021.