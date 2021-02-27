Job Title: Admin Assistant – Automotive Industry

Industry: Automotive

Location: Nairobi

Gross Salary: 35K

Our client is a global leader in the production of automobiles and motorcycles.

They seek to hire a Competent Administrative Assistant to handle Motorcycle Registration activities and coordinate the logistics involved in Transfers, dispatch and after sales service to clients.

Key Responsibilities

Coordinating Motorcycle Logbook Registration activities and operations to ensure efficiency and compliance with company policies.

Ensure correct capturing of client details on the Logbooks and on NTSA/TIMS system.

Building business relationships with stakeholders and clients

Deliver excellent customer service to customers by obtaining business and personal information necessary for the Motorcycle registration process.

Identify situations outside of standard operating procedures and make recommendations for exceptions in accordance with laws, rules, regulations, policies, processes, and procedures, while safeguarding both customers and company interests.

Enlighten customers on the process flow including the taxes/fees involved.

Tracking the Log book registration process while providing timely update to the client on the progress.

Handling business enquiries while ensuring full disclosure to the client on the registration process.

Appropriately handle correspondence both mail and calls.

Schedule and arrange meetings with clients where necessary.

Act as the first point of contact for the business as necessary.

Any other duties assigned by the supervisor

Skills & Qualifications

Diploma in Administration or related field.

Experience of not less than 1-year handling log book transfers on NTSA/TIMS Portal

Proficient in Computer Applications.

Highly organized with the ability to multitask.

Professional and highly motivated.

Strong communication skills.

Experience handling logbook transfers is a must.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Admin Assistant – Automotive Industry) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke on/before Thursday 4th March 2021.