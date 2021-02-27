Job Title: Admin Assistant – Automotive Industry

Industry: Automotive

Location: Nairobi

Gross Salary: 35K

Our client is a global leader in the production of automobiles and motorcycles.

They seek to hire a Competent Administrative Assistant to handle Motorcycle Registration activities and coordinate the logistics involved in Transfers, dispatch and after sales service to clients.

Key Responsibilities

  • Coordinating Motorcycle Logbook Registration activities and operations to ensure efficiency and compliance with company policies.
  • Ensure correct capturing of client details on the Logbooks and on NTSA/TIMS system.
  • Building business relationships with stakeholders and clients
  • Deliver excellent customer service to customers by obtaining business and personal information necessary for the Motorcycle registration process.
  • Identify situations outside of standard operating procedures and make recommendations for exceptions in accordance with laws, rules, regulations, policies, processes, and procedures, while safeguarding both customers and company interests.
  • Enlighten customers on the process flow including the taxes/fees involved.
  • Tracking the Log book registration process while providing timely update to the client on the progress.
  • Handling business enquiries while ensuring full disclosure to the client on the registration process.
  • Appropriately handle correspondence both mail and calls.
  • Schedule and arrange meetings with clients where necessary.
  • Act as the first point of contact for the business as necessary.
  • Any other duties assigned by the supervisor

Skills & Qualifications

  • Diploma in Administration or related field.
  • Experience of not less than 1-year handling log book transfers on NTSA/TIMS Portal
  • Proficient in Computer Applications.
  • Highly organized with the ability to multitask.
  • Professional and highly motivated.
  • Strong communication skills.
  • Experience handling logbook transfers is a must.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Admin Assistant – Automotive Industry) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke on/before Thursday 4th March 2021.

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply