Department: Human Resource & Administration

Directorate: Corporate Services

KDIC Grade: KDIC 7

You will implement policies, strategies, procedures and programs in the provision of effective and efficient administrative services at the Corporation.

Key Responsibilities

Operational Responsibilities

Processing external, internal incoming and outgoing correspondences and other offices within the KDIC;

Maintaining divisional records by maintaining a filing system and dispatch of mail.

Drafting letters, memos for approval and signature;

Preparing responses to simple routine correspondences;

Purchasing, receiving and storing the office supplies ensuring that basic supplies are always available;

Maintaining office diary;

Taking oral dictation;

Handling telephone calls and appointments;

Coordinating the maintenance of office equipment;

Updating and ensuring the accuracy of the division/department’s databases;

Back-up electronic division/department files using proper procedures;

Making travel, meeting and other arrangements for designate staff and requesting online air tickets;

Ensuring general office cleanliness;

Compiling and maintaining staff leave records and maintain attendance register for interns;

Supporting in Conference/Workshop Secretariat Team;

Maintaining proper record of correspondence and file movement; and

Ensure security of office records, documents and equipment.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree OR Higher Diploma in Secretarial studies, Business or related field from a recognized institution.

Certificate in computer applications from a recognized institution.

Work experience required:At least four (4) years relevant work experience in a similar role.

Functional Attributes

Customer relations skills

Communication skills

Interpersonal Skills

IT skills

How to Apply

Apply for the job here

Interested candidates, who MUST be Kenyan citizens, should submit their applications including copies of their academic and professional certificates, a copy of the National Identity Card or valid Passport, an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) detailing current position, qualifications, working experience, current and expected salary, a working email and a daytime telephone number. The CV should also include the email and telephone contacts of three (3) professional referees who can speak on your competence, character and integrity.

Other Key Requirements

Shortlisted candidates MUST present and satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 during the interviews by providing original copies of the following documents:

A Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI);

A Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);

A Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);

Clearance certificates from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) i.e. Completed First Schedule (s.13) and a self-declaration form; and

A Clearance Certificate from an Approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) in Kenya.