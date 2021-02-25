Job Title: Administration Assistant – KKCF

Department: HR and Administration

Reports to: Programme Manager- KKCF

Start Date: Immediately

Location: Kakuma, Turkana County – Kenya

Job description

The Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund (AECF) is a leading development finance organization that supports businesses to innovate, create jobs and leverage investments in order to create resilience and sustainable incomes in rural and marginalized communities in Africa. Launched in 2008, AECF has invested in 292 businesses across more than 40 value chains and 26 countries in sub-Saharan Africa. We focus specifically on agribusiness, renewable energy, and climate technologies, while also addressing the cross-cutting themes of gender, youth, and fragile contexts.

In just over a decade, we have impacted more than 27.7 million lives, created close to 24,000 jobs, and leveraged over US $740 million in matching funds.

AECF is headquartered in Kenya, with offices in Côte d’Ivoire and Tanzania.

About Kakuma Kalobeyei Challenge Fund (KKCF)

AECF is the implementing partner of IFC for KKCF, a competitive financing mechanism for disbursing donor funding to incentivize for-profit companies, social enterprises, and local and refugee entrepreneurs to start or scale existing operations in the Kakuma-Kalobeyei area, in Northern Kenya. IFC and AECF are keen to ensure efficient management of social environment and governance risks for the KKCF programme and across AECF.

The Administrative Assistant will provide operational and administrative office support including Travel, Logistics, Security, Events Management and Procurement support to the assigned KKCF Programme ensuring smooth office operations and events management leading to effective travel management and programme operations.

Responsibilities

Work with the Programme Manager – KKCF in scheduling meetings, taking minutes, co-ordinating reporting etc. with stakeholders in Kakuma, internally and with donors.

Work with the Procurement, Finance & Administration unit to co-ordinate day to day travel and logistics management to ensure that all travel and logistics complies with AECF’s travel policy.

Support the KKCF team in logistical and travel arrangements – air tickets acquisition as per the AECF Travel policy and guidelines.

Process travel authorizations, confirm budgets, obtain relevant approvals and prepare travel LPOs’ for verification and signature for the assigned KKCF program team.

Provide procurement support by sourcing for quotations for purchases within the assigned thresholds for the KKCF program.

Ensure that suppliers invoices are received in a timely manner and recorded into the available system and check invoices from travel agents and certify accuracy for payment.

Confirm that claims submitted match provided itineraries and follow up reimbursements where there are deviations.

Follow up and ensure all the assigned programme events are booked in a timely manner and run smoothly.

Ensure that there is office orderliness by ensuring there is adequate resources i.e., stationery, and other office supplies for effective office operation.

Facilitate effective Management of office protocol and etiquette, handling telephone calls, appointments, mails and responding to routine emails and correspondences.

Ensure security and integrity of office data, records, equipment and documents, including classified materials.

Receive and register any grievances reported at the office.

Forward the grievances received and registered within stipulated timelines with the person designated with the responsibility of managing grievances relating to the KKCF program.

Liaise with other community grievance redress mechanisms for information on any project related grievances.

Any other related duties as may be assigned from time to time by the programme manager.

Qualifications

Diploma in Business Administration, Human Resources, Procurement and in any other business-related discipline.

Computer proficiency and familiarity with a range of software applications including MS Office suites

Must have a minimum of three (3) years of work experience.

Strong communication and organizational skills that reflect ability to perform and prioritize multiple tasks seamlessly with excellent attention to detail.

Demonstrate strong people management and customer service skills.

Demonstrated proactive approaches to problem-solving with strong decision-making capability.

Demonstrated ability to achieve high performance goals and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Have excellent communication and presentation skills.

Excellent organisational and project management skills.

Demonstrate strong people management and negotiation skills.

Strong cross-cultural skills and versatility in dealing with different types of partners and stakeholders.

How to apply

The AECF is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The AECF considers all applicants based on merit without regard to race, sex, color, national origin, religion, age, disability, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law. Applicants from local community are highly encouraged.

If you believe, you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the relevant criteria for the role register & Apply on https://recruitment.aecfafrica.org. To be considered, your application must be received by 1 March 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. For more information, please visit www.aecfafrica.org