Administrative Assistant – Marketing and Recruitment

The incumbent will be responsible for making successful conversions of prospective students in to registered students. He/she will support effective leadership at the Call Center to ensure that this is done.

   Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Marketing, Communications, or related field
  • At least three years’ experience in a similar role
  • Excellent communication skills (oral and written)
  • Excellent customer service skills
  • Strong closing skills
  • Highly self-motivated and self-disciplined

 Key Responsibilities for the Administrative Assistant – Marketing and Recruitment

  • Convert prospective students in to registered students
  • Supervise the day to day running of the Call Center
  • Keep records of engagements with prospective students
  • Receive and assist visitors who walk in to inquire about the University’s academic programs
  • Prepare and submit reports such as admission numbers and engagement status with prospective students
  • Achieve the targets agreed upon within the schedule period
  • Participate in the marketing activities of the University

How to Apply

If you believe you are the right candidate for the above position, kindly send your application letter and detailed Curriculum Vitae, also detailing your current & expected salary via EMAIL ONLY to jobs@pacuniversity.ac.ke not later than 16th February  2021. All applicants must clearly state the job they are applying for in their subject heading. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply