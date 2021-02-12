Administrative Assistant – Marketing and Recruitment
The incumbent will be responsible for making successful conversions of prospective students in to registered students. He/she will support effective leadership at the Call Center to ensure that this is done.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Marketing, Communications, or related field
- At least three years’ experience in a similar role
- Excellent communication skills (oral and written)
- Excellent customer service skills
- Strong closing skills
- Highly self-motivated and self-disciplined
Key Responsibilities for the Administrative Assistant – Marketing and Recruitment
- Convert prospective students in to registered students
- Supervise the day to day running of the Call Center
- Keep records of engagements with prospective students
- Receive and assist visitors who walk in to inquire about the University’s academic programs
- Prepare and submit reports such as admission numbers and engagement status with prospective students
- Achieve the targets agreed upon within the schedule period
- Participate in the marketing activities of the University
How to Apply
If you believe you are the right candidate for the above position, kindly send your application letter and detailed Curriculum Vitae, also detailing your current & expected salary via EMAIL ONLY to jobs@pacuniversity.ac.ke not later than 16th February 2021. All applicants must clearly state the job they are applying for in their subject heading. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.