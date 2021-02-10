Senior Administrative Assistant (Administration & HR)

The Senior Administrative Assistant shall support the non-curricular administrative functions of the University’s Administration division (HR & Administration)

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Social Sciences in any of these fields: Administration, Human Resource Management, Communication, Psychology , social studies, or any other related field;

Must have at least 5 years of relevant working experience in Administration and HR preferably at the University level or in a large organization.

Must be a mature person above the age of 32 years.

Must be registered by the Institute of Human Resource Management and any other relevant professional body.

Excellent communication, interpersonal, organizational and analytical skills;

Key Responsibilities for the Senior Administrative Assistant – Administration & HR

Support in the proper implementation of the HR Policies and Procedures.

Updating employee records on the HRIS and filing all HR and Administration related documents.

Ensuring the completeness of staff documentation during onboarding of new employees includes statutory documents, filling of bio-data forms, medical forms and pension forms.

Preparation of contracts for all Part –time and Adjunct Faculty and ensuring that their database information is up to date.

Prepare for interviews, organizing documentation and reports for interviews.

Organizing and coordination of staff welfare activities such as staff meetings, trainings, staff parties among others as directed.

Ensuring HR related statutory returns are paid and processed on time such as NITA, Registration of Workplace amongst others and ensure proper and up to date documentation of the same.

Developing monthly, quarterly and yearly HR returns reports and other administrative reports.

In liaison with the Registrar Administration support in the management of other outsourced services outsourced labour such as Security, Contractors etc.

In liaison with the Supervisors of the Outsourced cleaning and grounds maintenance teams, ensure that the grass, grounds and flower beds are well trimmed and off litter, offices, classrooms and hostels are clean and tidy, toilets are clean and have enough supplies.

How to Apply

If you believe you are the right candidate for the above position, kindly send your application letter and detailed Curriculum Vitae, also detailing your current & expected salary via EMAIL ONLY to jobs@pacuniversity.ac.ke not later than 16th February 2021. All applicants must clearly state the job they are applying for in their subject heading. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.