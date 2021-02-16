Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – Former National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, has listed demands which he says will have to be met before they can join hands and support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

According to Duale, who is also Deputy President William Ruto’s ally, the North-Eastern region will vote against the bill unless their demands are met conclusively.

In his demands, Duale wants the North-Eastern region to be awarded two extra constituencies.

“If you want us to listen to this BBI thing, then give us the two extra constituency seats.”

“It is very sad how we are being hoodwinked into supporting the amendments when our interests have clearly not been met,” said Duale.

The lawmaker further stated that Ijara and Wajir South constituencies can each be split into two to create the additional constituencies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST