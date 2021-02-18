Thursday, February 18, 2021 – Garissa Township MP, Aden Duale, has revealed what happened to the Jubilee government immediately after winning the 2017 presidential election.

Speaking on Wednesday, Duale, who is a former Majority Leader in the National Assembly, said immediately after President Uhuru Kenyatta won the elections, he joined a group of friends who misled him on how to run a country.

Duale said the country’s economy is on the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) because Uhuru listened to brokers and conmen whose main agenda is to loot and steal public money.

“Kenya is ailing. Jubilee as a government only delivered well for the first five years. The Next Government will have a more than Sh10 trillion debt to deal with,” Duale said.

Duale’s comments have surprised Kenyans since he has been working with Uhuru since 2013 and it is only last year when he was ousted as Majority Leader in the Senate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST