Responsibilities
- Keeping track of all payments and expenditures, including, purchase orders, invoices, statements, etc.
- Reconciling processed work by verifying entries and comparing system reports to balances
- Maintaining historical records
- Paying vendors by scheduling pay checks and ensuring payment is received for outstanding credit; generally responding to all vendor enquiries regarding finance
- Preparing analyses of accounts and producing monthly reports
- Continuing to improve the payment process
QUALIFICATIONS
- A degree or a diploma in
- Finance or Economics
- Business Studies
- Accounting
- At Least two years of experience in hotel or restaurant set up
How To Apply
To apply, interested candidates should send a copy of their detailed CV with references to hr@mambo-italia.com on or before 30th March 2021
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.