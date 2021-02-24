Responsibilities

  • Keeping track of all payments and expenditures, including, purchase orders, invoices, statements, etc.
  • Reconciling processed work by verifying entries and comparing system reports to balances
  • Maintaining historical records
  • Paying vendors by scheduling pay checks and ensuring payment is received for outstanding credit; generally responding to all vendor enquiries regarding finance
  • Preparing analyses of accounts and producing monthly reports
  • Continuing to improve the payment process

QUALIFICATIONS

  • A degree or a diploma in
    • Finance or Economics
    • Business Studies
    • Accounting
  • At Least two years of experience in hotel or restaurant set up

How To Apply

To apply, interested candidates should send a copy of their detailed CV with references to hr@mambo-italia.com on or before 30th March 2021

 Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

