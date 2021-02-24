Responsibilities

Keeping track of all payments and expenditures, including, purchase orders, invoices, statements, etc.

Reconciling processed work by verifying entries and comparing system reports to balances

Maintaining historical records

Paying vendors by scheduling pay checks and ensuring payment is received for outstanding credit; generally responding to all vendor enquiries regarding finance

Preparing analyses of accounts and producing monthly reports

Continuing to improve the payment process

QUALIFICATIONS

A degree or a diploma in Finance or Economics Business Studies Accounting

At Least two years of experience in hotel or restaurant set up

How To Apply

To apply, interested candidates should send a copy of their detailed CV with references to hr@mambo-italia.com on or before 30th March 2021

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.