Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of Specialist Doctors working and operating across the country since 2010 under group-based practice model. We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega, Bungoma.

We are looking to fill the following positions with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us.

Job Title: Accounts Clerk

Location: Siaya

Job Type: Full Time Contractual

Main Purpose

Reporting to the Accountant, the successful candidate will help the Accounts Department to do the duties of accounting nature with the team in the delivery of services efficiently and effectively.

Responsibilities

Ensuring effective administration of petty cash

Proper handling of petty

Petty cash disbursement

Preparation of daily detailed cash analysis

Daily posting of the cash sales in the QuickBooks system. Upon approval of the daily cash analysis by the chief accountant

Posting of petty cash expenses in the QuickBooks system

Qualifications

Degree/Diploma in Business Management Accounting

CPA

Must be of high integrity

Comfortable with computer applications

Customer

Well versed in Accounting applications e.g. QuickBooks etc.

Ability to multitask

Transparent and honest

How to Apply

All qualified and interested candidates to send their CV’s and cover letters to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the position being applied for on the email Subject.

Alternatively

Courier and hand delivered applications can be dropped at Oasis Specialist Hospital Kisii.

NOTE:

We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be

Applications to reach us before close of business 19th February 2021 “Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is an equal opportunity employer”