Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of Specialist Doctors working and operating across the country since 2010 under group-based practice model.

We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega, Bungoma.

We are looking to fill the following positions with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us.

Job Title: Accounts Clerk

Location: Siaya

Job Type: Full Time Contractual

Main Purpose: Reporting to the Accountant, the successful candidate will help the Accounts Department to do the duties of accounting nature with the team in the delivery of services efficiently and effectively.

Duties and Responsibilities shall include but not limited to:

Ensuring effective administration of petty cash.

Proper handling of petty.

Petty cash disbursement.

Preparation of daily detailed cash analysis.

Daily posting of the cash sales in the QuickBooks system. Upon approval of the daily cash analysis by the chief accountant.

Posting of petty cash expenses in the QuickBooks system.

Job Requirement

Degree/Diploma in Business Management Accounting Option.

CPA Holder.

Must be of high integrity

Comfortable with computer applications

Customer friendly.

Well versed in Accounting applications e.g. QuickBooks etc.

Ability to multitask

Transparent and honest

How to Apply

All qualified and interested candidates to send their CV’s and cover letters to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the position being applied for on the email Subject.

Alternatively; Courier and hand delivered applications can be dropped at Oasis Specialist Hospital Kisii.

NOTE:

We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.

Applications to reach us before close of business 19th February 2021.

“Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is an equal opportunity employer”.