Client Brief

Our client a growing SME based in Nairobi offering Accounting Consultancy services to its client is looking to fill the position of an Accounts Assistant.

Job Purpose & Key Responsibilities

To assists in maintaining accounting records, providing accurate and timely accounting information and ensures the same is maintained in accordance with the laid down policies and procedures of the organization and in accordance with the IFRS.

• Statutory returns and preparation of payment

• Posting transactions in the accounting system

• Bank reconciliation

• Supplier accounts maintenance and reconciliation

• Client account management

• Maintain the asset register

• Prepare management accounts

• Petty cash management and handling

• Assist the auditors during the audit and preparation of schedules for audit.

Job Requirements

• A degree in Finance or Accounting,

• CPA Part II,

• At least 2 year Experience,

• At least 28 year old,

• Ability to work closely with other team members and with minimal supervision.

• Have a positive attitude and self-driven

• Salary Budget Ksh 25,000- 30,000

How To Apply

Visit http://www.verde –edge.com to apply by 25th FEB 2021 5pm

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.