Position: Accounting Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Company: Zanemed Pharmaceutical Laboratory

Job description

We are looking for a motivated Accounting Assistant who is an excellent multitasked with exceptional communication and time management skills. Ideal candidate is expected to assist the Accounting department with data entry, processing, and recording transactions, updating the ledger, assisting with audits or fact-checking and preparing budgets and reports. He/She should be thorough, accurate, and honest with good bookkeeping skills.

Applicant should have an understanding of basic Accounting principles and proficiency with MS Excel or QuickBooks. He/She should be trustworthy, efficient and organized.

Responsibilities:

Providing support to the Accounting Department.

Performing basic office tasks, such as filing, data entry, answering phones, processing the mail, etc.

Handling communications with clients and vendors via phone, email, and in-person.

Processing transactions, issuing checks, and updating ledgers, budgets, etc.

Preparing financial reports.

Assisting with audits, fact checks, and resolving discrepancies.

Maintain digital and physical financial records

Issue invoices to customers and external partners, as needed

Enter financial transactions into internal databases

Process reimbursement forms

Prepare bank deposits

Qualifications

Work experience as an Accounting Assistant or Accounting Clerk

Knowledge of basic bookkeeping procedures

Familiarity with finance regulations

Good math skills and the ability to spot numerical errors

Ability to handle sensitive, confidential information

BSc/BA in Accounting, Finance or relevant field

How To Apply:

Interested and qualified candidates should send their comprehensive Curriculum Vitae in not more than 3 pages to: career@zanemedlaboratory.com using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.