Vacant Position: Warehouse Accountant
Location: Nairobi
Industry: Food and Beverage (Juice and snacks)
Key Responsibilities
- Perform monthly stock reconciliations of physical counts against system for all categories of inventory and highlight variances to the management.
- Assist in developing and implementing inventory policies and procedures.
- Report shortfalls and surplus inventory, weekly and monthly for replenishment.
- Ensure that goods received by warehouse are matched with the actual invoices from the suppliers.
- Reconcile stock deliveries with purchase orders and or agreed contract terms and raise non-conformity reports where applicable.
- Ensure that finished goods dispatched to the customers are matched with the actual invoices issued to the customers.
- Coordinate with warehouse team to implement and ensure a control system to reduce damage, breakage and inventory obsolescence.
- Support accurate and timely financial reporting through ensuring all stock data is updated correctly
- Ensure proper records and classification in terms of cost and quantity of all inventory items; Finished Goods, raw materials, spare parts and other consumables.
- Carry out spot checks on stock balances in the warehouse as against the system records to capture any anomalies.
Key Skills and Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Finance and Accountancy or equivalent.
- Must have 5 years’ experience in FMCG i.e., beverages specifically juicy and snacks products.
- Good communication skills both written and verbal.
- Experience in warehousing accounting
- Ability to respond promptly to customer inquiries.
- A passion for Customer Service with outstanding problem-solving skills, documentation skills, quality focus, as well as information analysis skills.
- Outstanding work ethics (reliable, motivated, professional and ability to work under minimum supervision)
To apply, send your CV only to applications@flexi-personnel.com before 5th March 2021.
Clearly indicate the exact position (Warehouse Accountant) applied for and your minimum salary expectation on the subject line.
NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement.