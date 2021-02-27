Vacant Position: Warehouse Accountant

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Food and Beverage (Juice and snacks)

Key Responsibilities

  • Perform monthly stock reconciliations of physical counts against system for all categories of inventory and highlight variances to the management.
  • Assist in developing and implementing inventory policies and procedures.
  • Report shortfalls and surplus inventory, weekly and monthly for replenishment.
  • Ensure that goods received by warehouse are matched with the actual invoices from the suppliers.
  • Reconcile stock deliveries with purchase orders and or agreed contract terms and raise non-conformity reports where applicable.
  • Ensure that finished goods dispatched to the customers are matched with the actual invoices issued to the customers.
  • Coordinate with warehouse team to implement and ensure a control system to reduce damage, breakage and inventory obsolescence.
  • Support accurate and timely financial reporting through ensuring all stock data is updated correctly
  • Ensure proper records and classification in terms of cost and quantity of all inventory items; Finished Goods, raw materials, spare parts and other consumables.
  • Carry out spot checks on stock balances in the warehouse as against the system records to capture any anomalies.

Key Skills and Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Finance and Accountancy or equivalent.
  • Must have 5 years’ experience in FMCG i.e., beverages specifically juicy and snacks products.
  • Good communication skills both written and verbal.
  • Experience in warehousing accounting
  • Ability to respond promptly to customer inquiries.
  • A passion for Customer Service with outstanding problem-solving skills, documentation skills, quality focus, as well as information analysis skills.
  • Outstanding work ethics (reliable, motivated, professional and ability to work under minimum supervision)

To apply, send your CV only to applications@flexi-personnel.com before 5th March 2021.

Clearly indicate the exact position (Warehouse Accountant) applied for and your minimum salary expectation on the subject line.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement.

