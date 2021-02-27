Vacant Position: Warehouse Accountant

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Food and Beverage (Juice and snacks)

Key Responsibilities

Perform monthly stock reconciliations of physical counts against system for all categories of inventory and highlight variances to the management.

Assist in developing and implementing inventory policies and procedures.

Report shortfalls and surplus inventory, weekly and monthly for replenishment.

Ensure that goods received by warehouse are matched with the actual invoices from the suppliers.

Reconcile stock deliveries with purchase orders and or agreed contract terms and raise non-conformity reports where applicable.

Ensure that finished goods dispatched to the customers are matched with the actual invoices issued to the customers.

Coordinate with warehouse team to implement and ensure a control system to reduce damage, breakage and inventory obsolescence.

Support accurate and timely financial reporting through ensuring all stock data is updated correctly

Ensure proper records and classification in terms of cost and quantity of all inventory items; Finished Goods, raw materials, spare parts and other consumables.

Carry out spot checks on stock balances in the warehouse as against the system records to capture any anomalies.

Key Skills and Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance and Accountancy or equivalent.

Must have 5 years’ experience in FMCG i.e., beverages specifically juicy and snacks products.

Good communication skills both written and verbal.

Experience in warehousing accounting

Ability to respond promptly to customer inquiries.

A passion for Customer Service with outstanding problem-solving skills, documentation skills, quality focus, as well as information analysis skills.

Outstanding work ethics (reliable, motivated, professional and ability to work under minimum supervision)

To apply, send your CV only to applications@flexi-personnel.com before 5th March 2021.

Clearly indicate the exact position (Warehouse Accountant) applied for and your minimum salary expectation on the subject line.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement.