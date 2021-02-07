An established company in Nairobi is currently hiring for a Chief Accountant.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the overall management and financial accounting.

Qualifications, Experience, Skills and Competencies:

Degree in Finance/Accounts.

CPA (K) or ACCA is required.

At least 7 years’ experience in a busy accounting environment.

Team player.

Excellent leadership skills.

Great problem solving and analytical skills.

Time management.

Duty station: Nairobi

Anticipated start date: Immediately.

How to apply:

We consider online applications.

Please email your cover letter and updated word document CV indicating clearly on the subject line the position you are applying for and current or Last gross pay salary. (Chief Accountant Post-Current or Last Gross pay XXXXXX)

recruitment@covenantexecutives.co.ke

NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days.

Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES.