Closing date: February 14, 2021

Contract: open-ended contract

Salary and benefits: National package

Oxfam International is unable to guarantee the obtaining of a work permit for the role. Candidates must have and be able to retain the legal right to work in Kenya. We are not able to support the relocation of a candidate to take up the position in an Oxfam location.

Flexible working: We believe flexible working is key to building the Secretariat of the future, so we’re open to talking through the type of working arrangements that might work for you, for example job share, part-time or compressed hours.

The Role

Oxfam International Secretariat is looking for a Donor Accountant who will be responsible for the accurate, timely and efficient reporting in compliance with all regulatory and donor requirements. This role will be supporting the financial management and reporting of Oxfam International and act as a key contributor in the management of Oxfam donor contract.

Please see the job description for further details.

Who we’re looking for

You will have demonstrated experience in donor reporting, donor compliance and financial management regulations for different international donors. You will be experienced in Financial Accounting, including solutions focused customer service skills and have demonstrated experience with an ERP finance system. You will also have an appropriate accounting qualification supported by membership of a relevant professional body (eg. Chartered or Certified Accounting body). You will demonstrate a commitment to role-modelling Oxfam’s values and feminist principles in the way you conduct yourself as a Donor Accountant.

What we offer

This role will give you an opportunity to how make a real impact on how Oxfam manages its accountability to Donors. At Oxfam, we believe that every aspect of our work can lead to a positive outcome. If you have the same opinion, together with the ability to meet the challenges involved, this role offers scope for immense personal fulfilment – as well as outstanding opportunities to develop your career. Oxfam is committed to providing a fair compensation package and a flexible working environment

How to Apply

Please apply via Oxfam International’s website at this LINK