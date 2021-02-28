SALARY: 35,000

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

General accounts

· Posting & Allocation of Cash and Cheque deposits-

· Reconciliation of all the banking with the bank

· Bounced cheques and bank charges entries

· Director’s accounts Entries

· Petty cash management and cash register

· Support other accounts function of fuel posting and stock posting.

Petty Cash

· Recording of daily cash receipts in the register manually.

· Posting of daily paid up receipts in the sage system.

· Allocation i.e allotment of the paid up receipts to their respective customers to reconcile their balances i.e merge payment to their invoices.

· Print out daily cash collection report and attach it with manual receipts for checking.

· Collection of daily expenses from the Director.

· Collection of weekly expenses from the Finance Manager’s office

· Sorting and analyzing out such expenses to correspond to various expenses in the chart of accounts.

· Recording manually of these expenses ledger book

· Tallying of these expenses and give out the daily cash in and expenses balances to the Director

· Posting of daily analyzed expenses in Sage to debit them to their respective expense account in the Chart of Accounts

· Printing of the posted daily expenses report and filing it in petty cash ledger file

Registers maintained

· Petty Cash

· Cash In (Cash Receipts)

Filing

· Petty cash receipts

· Cash Receipts

Accounting Assistant Requirements:

Associate’s degree in related field with work experience.

More education, experience, or additional certifications and licenses may be required.

Proficiency with computers and bookkeeping software, strong typing skills.

Exceptional time management and verbal and written communication skills.

Familiarity with basic Accounting principles.

Professional manner and strong ethical code.

Ability to multitask and remain motivated and positive.

Commitment to working efficiently and accurately.

How To Apply

Apply on careers@frank-mgt.com CC frank.vacancies@yahoo.com