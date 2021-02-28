SALARY: 35,000
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
General accounts
· Posting & Allocation of Cash and Cheque deposits-
· Reconciliation of all the banking with the bank
· Bounced cheques and bank charges entries
· Director’s accounts Entries
· Petty cash management and cash register
· Support other accounts function of fuel posting and stock posting.
Petty Cash
· Recording of daily cash receipts in the register manually.
· Posting of daily paid up receipts in the sage system.
· Allocation i.e allotment of the paid up receipts to their respective customers to reconcile their balances i.e merge payment to their invoices.
· Print out daily cash collection report and attach it with manual receipts for checking.
· Collection of daily expenses from the Director.
· Collection of weekly expenses from the Finance Manager’s office
· Sorting and analyzing out such expenses to correspond to various expenses in the chart of accounts.
· Recording manually of these expenses ledger book
· Tallying of these expenses and give out the daily cash in and expenses balances to the Director
· Posting of daily analyzed expenses in Sage to debit them to their respective expense account in the Chart of Accounts
· Printing of the posted daily expenses report and filing it in petty cash ledger file
Registers maintained
· Petty Cash
· Cash In (Cash Receipts)
Filing
· Petty cash receipts
· Cash Receipts
Accounting Assistant Requirements:
- Associate’s degree in related field with work experience.
- More education, experience, or additional certifications and licenses may be required.
- Proficiency with computers and bookkeeping software, strong typing skills.
- Exceptional time management and verbal and written communication skills.
- Familiarity with basic Accounting principles.
- Professional manner and strong ethical code.
- Ability to multitask and remain motivated and positive.
- Commitment to working efficiently and accurately.
