SALARY: 35,000

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

General accounts

·         Posting & Allocation of Cash and Cheque deposits-

·         Reconciliation of all the banking  with the bank

·         Bounced cheques and bank charges entries

·         Director’s accounts Entries

·         Petty cash management and cash register

·         Support other accounts function of fuel posting and stock posting.

Petty Cash

·         Recording of daily cash receipts in the register manually.

·         Posting of daily paid up receipts in the sage system.

·         Allocation i.e allotment of the paid up receipts to their respective customers to reconcile their balances i.e merge payment to their invoices.

·         Print out daily cash collection report and attach it with manual receipts for checking.

·         Collection of daily expenses from the Director.

·         Collection of  weekly expenses from the Finance Manager’s office

·         Sorting and analyzing out such expenses to correspond to various expenses in the chart of accounts.

·         Recording manually of these expenses ledger book

·         Tallying of these expenses and give out the daily cash in and expenses balances to the Director

·         Posting of daily analyzed expenses in  Sage to debit them to their respective expense account in the Chart of Accounts

·         Printing of the posted daily expenses report and filing it in petty cash ledger file

Registers maintained

·         Petty Cash

·         Cash In (Cash Receipts)

Filing

·         Petty cash receipts

·         Cash Receipts

Accounting Assistant Requirements:

  • Associate’s degree in related field with work experience.
  • More education, experience, or additional certifications and licenses may be required.
  • Proficiency with computers and bookkeeping software, strong typing skills.
  • Exceptional time management and verbal and written communication skills.
  • Familiarity with basic Accounting principles.
  • Professional manner and strong ethical code.
  • Ability to multitask and remain motivated and positive.
  • Commitment to working efficiently and accurately.

How To Apply

Apply on careers@frank-mgt.com  CC frank.vacancies@yahoo.com

