Position : Senior Accountant

Reporting to : Manager Finance & Accounts

Job Grade : KLDC 5

No of Posts : 01

Job Ref : KLDC/002/2021

Job description

The ideal candidate will assist in financial resources planning and execution.

Responsibilities

Ensures implementation of accounting standards and systems for compliance including Enterprises Resources Planning (ERP) operations;

Implements accounting policies, procedures, regulations and standards for operation and control purposes;

Apply budgeted funds for operations and development as per budget allocation;

Follow up on Audit matters including compilation of memorandum in respect of the Office of the Auditor General and the National Treasury;

Coordinating the preparation of Financial reports and statements i.e quarterly and annually in compliance with IPSAS, PFM ACT 2012;

Maintaining appropriate and up to date accounting records;

Preparing management and statutory reports which include monthly expenditure returns, monthly bank reconciliations, revenue/AIA returns, Cash flow statements and final accounts;

Providing advisory services to immediate supervisor on all financial and accounting matters in the Council;

Development of supplementary financial regulations and procedures to enhance internal controls;

Reviews vote book entries and undertake monthly variance analysis;

Assists in supervision, mentoring and coaching of staff in the department; an

Authorizes payments subject to set limits.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade a candidate must: –

Have a minimum of five (5) years relevant work experience;

Have a Bachelors Degree in Business Management (Accounting or Finance option) or other relevant and equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

Have passed Part III of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination and OR equivalent.

Be a member in good standing of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) or any other recognized professional body;

Be proficient in computer applications;

Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution; and

Show merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

How to apply

Interested candidates are expected to fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya. Specifically, they must obtain and submit with their application, copies of the following:

1. Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations

2. Clearance/Compliance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

3. Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority

4. Clearance from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)

5. Clearance from recognized Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

Suitably qualified candidates are advised to download and complete the Candidates’ Profile and Application Form (from the ‘Vacancies’ section at http://www.leathercouncil.go.ke) indicating the Job Reference Number on the Job Application Form and send to hra@leathercouncil.go.ke attaching certified copies of academic certificates and professional qualifications and National ID.

Hand-delivered application can also be dropped at the Council’s Reception Desk located at CPA Centre, 5th Floor, Thika Road, next to KCA University, so as to reach not later than 5.00 pm, on Tuesday, 2nd March, 2021.

Kenya Leather Development Council is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and gender equality.

Women, Youth, Persons living with disabilities and those from marginalized communities and minority groups are encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.