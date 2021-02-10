Pursuant to the Constitution of Kenya (2010) and the County Governments Act No. 17 of 2012, the County Government of Kakamega invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the following vacant positions;

Basic Salary Scale: Kshs. 38,270 x 1,470 – 39,740 x 1,520 – 41,260 x 1,710 – 42,970 x 1,920 – 44,890 x

2,000 – 46,890 x 2,110 – 49,000 x2 ,170 – 51,170 p.m.

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

ACCOUNTANT I

Duties and Responsibilities

This will be the entry grade for professional Accountants. An officer at this level will be required to deal with accounting operations in Departments and other County entities. Work at this level will be subjected to occasional checks rather than close supervision. Specific duties will include:-

Verification of vouchers and committal documents in accordance with laid down rules and regulations;

Data capture, maintenance of primary records such as cashbooks, ledgers, vote books, registers and preparation of simple management reports;

Safe custody of Government records and assets;

Receiving duly processed payments and receipt vouchers;

Writing cheques and posting payments and receipt vouchers in the cash books;

Balancing and ruling of the cash books on daily basis;

Preparation of reconciliations; and

Preparation of expenditure and Authority to Incur Expenditure (AIE) funding returns;

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must: –

Be a Kenyan Citizen;

Have a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance Option) or Business Administration (Accounting Option) from a recognized institution or any other relevant equivalent qualification and Passed Part II of the Certified Public Accountants (K) Examination or its approved equivalent qualification;

OR

Passed Part III of the Certified Public Accountants (K) Examination or its approved equivalent qualification;

OR

Served in the grade of Accountant II, Job Group ‘CPSB 10’ (JG ‘J’) for a minimum period of three

for a minimum period of three (3) years and passed Part II of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination or a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option), Business Administration (Accounting option) from a recognized institution or any other relevant equivalent qualification;

passed Part II of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination or a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option), Business Administration (Accounting option) from a recognized institution or any other relevant equivalent qualification; Have a Certificate in Computer Applications; and

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results

How to Apply

All applicants should click on the Job Offers Option on the County Website www.kakamega.go.ke, fill the Application Form and submit it ONLINE on or before Thursday 19th February, 2021 at 11.59 P.M. N/B: No hard copy or emailed applications to the Board’s official email i.e. cpsb@kakamega.go.ke will be accepted.

Applicants are advised to provide accurate information when making applications, those who give false information regarding their credentials and qualifications will be automatically disqualified.

PLEASE NOTE: Kakamega County Public Service Board (KCPSB) DOES NOT use Agents nor charge ANY FEE at any stage of the recruitment and selection process. Our official communication channels are; email address cpsb@kakamega.go.ke and phone number 0713852573 ONLY.