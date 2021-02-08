Position: Senior Accountant

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The CDN Health department wishes to recruit a highly motivated, competent, honest and remarkably talented Senior Accountant.

The Senior Accountant will work with other staff in the finance department to maintain a high accounting standards and smooth running of the hospital finance department.

Responsibilities

Possess good analytical and coordinating skills with ability to apply accounting techniques to a wide range of operational situations.

Strong leadership, supervision and interpersonal and financial report writing skills.

Preparation of financial statements e.g. budget estimates, monthly or quarterly Trial Balances, bank reconciliation

Offer advice to the BOM on financial matters in the hospital.

Qualifications

Must possess CPA Part III Section 6.

A bachelor’s degree in Bachelor of Commerce (Financial/ Accounting Option) is an added advantage.

Must have 5 years experience in accounting 2 of which should be in a busy hospital set-up.

Should be computer literate especially in accounting packages.

How To Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications, enclosing a detailed CV, copies of academic testimonials and names of three referees and day time telephone contacts to:

Interested candidates should submit their applications ( soft copies only), ENCLOSING A DETAILED CV, AND COVER LETTER ONLY to– olmhvacancies@gmail.com so as to be received by 18th February 2021. Applicants MUST INDICATE CURRENT & EXPECTED CONSOLIDATED SALARY in their application. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Catholic Diocese of Nakuru is an equal opportunity employer