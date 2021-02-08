Position: Senior Accountant
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
The CDN Health department wishes to recruit a highly motivated, competent, honest and remarkably talented Senior Accountant.
The Senior Accountant will work with other staff in the finance department to maintain a high accounting standards and smooth running of the hospital finance department.
Responsibilities
- Possess good analytical and coordinating skills with ability to apply accounting techniques to a wide range of operational situations.
- Strong leadership, supervision and interpersonal and financial report writing skills.
- Preparation of financial statements e.g. budget estimates, monthly or quarterly Trial Balances, bank reconciliation
- Offer advice to the BOM on financial matters in the hospital.
Qualifications
- Must possess CPA Part III Section 6.
- A bachelor’s degree in Bachelor of Commerce (Financial/ Accounting Option) is an added advantage.
- Must have 5 years experience in accounting 2 of which should be in a busy hospital set-up.
- Should be computer literate especially in accounting packages.
How To Apply
Interested candidates should submit their applications, enclosing a detailed CV, copies of academic testimonials and names of three referees and day time telephone contacts to:
Interested candidates should submit their applications ( soft copies only), ENCLOSING A DETAILED CV, AND COVER LETTER ONLY to– olmhvacancies@gmail.com so as to be received by 18th February 2021. Applicants MUST INDICATE CURRENT & EXPECTED CONSOLIDATED SALARY in their application. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Catholic Diocese of Nakuru is an equal opportunity employer