Position: Accounts Payables Accountant

Reporting line: Finance Manager

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Contract: Fulltime, 12 months fixed term contract

Job Description

Girl Effect’s global finance function is rapidly evolving to meet the changing needs of our dynamic organisation and of girls around the world. Over the coming months we are refreshing the way we work, ensuring that we have robust controls around all our key finance processes.

We are seeking a meticulous, conscientious, confident and passionate person to join the Girl Effect Global Finance team, with colleagues in offices in Kenya, Rwanda, Malawi, Ethiopia, Tanzania and India – and the UK and US.

Reporting to the Finance Manager, you will be responsible for the purchase ledger which will include managing the invoice process, including making bank payments to UK and international suppliers. You will be responsible for managing the supplier ledger which includes reconciling supplier statements on a monthly basis. Furthermore, you will also be responsible for credit card postings and reconciliations. In addition, you will be responsible for maintaining the petty cash, processing invoices, expenses receipts and advances.

Qualifications

Have at least two years’ experience working in a finance transactions role. Although being CPA (K) qualified would be advantageous, we would also consider colleagues with more extensive practical experience who are working towards such qualifications. Ideal candidates will need to be familiar with core accounting principles.

Have experience working with one or more accounting packages

Have direct experience of working in an accounts payable, accounts receivable or both functions

Be confident in managing a competing set of priorities and able to manage their own time effectively

Be eager to work in a small, high-functioning team working remotely with colleagues across the globe

Be used to operating in a dynamic, agile organisation

Responsibilities

Accounts Payable

Receive and check all supplier invoices against our bespoke contract management system to ensure supplier invoices are in accordance to pricing agreements and flag any discrepancies with managers and suppliers.

Process all invoices into the finance systems for payment in accordance with agreed timescales, ensuring that invoices are coded correctly and appropriately authorised.

Ensure the Accounts Payable account is reconciled to the balance sheet and maintained correctly

Run the transaction listing report weekly and chase budget holders to ensure they approve any outstanding invoices in time for the payment run.

Receive, check and process employee, director and external customer expenses and ensuring they are in line with the Company’s expenses policy

Liaise with and resolve internal and external queries in a timely and well communicated manner with suppliers, contractors and other third parties via telephone, email and face to face in a highly proactive manner.

Monthly preparation of top 10 supplier statement reconciliations and resolution of any issues that arise as a result of the reconciliation including chasing missing invoices and credit notes.

Monthly review of Trade Payables Reports and investigation and resolution of long standing credit/debit balances and problematic transactions.

Preparing and posting journals where required.

Corporate Cards

Reconciliation and processing of corporate credit cards ensuring that digital bank statements are received from the bank and sent to card holders and approvals are properly documented

Reconciliation and processing of corporate travel agency invoices, ensuring that digital statements are received from the supplier, verified along with receipts and uploaded into the finance system.

Petty Cash

Manage the petty cash process on a daily basis ensuring that cash requests are actioned (when relevant)

Ensuring petty cash is topped up and an operational balance held (when relevant)

General

Assisting the Finance Team with month end activities in general to support an efficient and effective close process

Maintenance of our filing system, ongoing filing and general office administration including scanning, answering telephone calls, photocopying, compiling and responding to emails and archiving

Providing onboarding training along with the Finance Manager to all new starters as it relates to Staff Expenses, Credit Cards and Invoice processing.

To ensure audit compliance and take on a proactive approach to fully understand general ledger/accounting processes and coding invoices in the finance system.

Assisting the Finance team on any ad hoc reports and analysis.

Other duties that are deemed necessary to support the business as and when required.

How to apply

Click here to apply

Closing date for applications: 11th February 2021