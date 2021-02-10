Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – ODM leader Raila Odinga has asked Deputy President William Ruto to desist from calling him a ‘mganga’, which is a Swahili word for witch doctor.

Ruto has on several occasions referred to Raila as a witchdoctor and painting him as one who is against the church.

However, speaking yesterday in Homa Bay during the ordination of Bishop Michael Odiwa, Raila affirmed that he was a true and devout Christian, warning Ruto never to associate him with everything that is negative.

“I’m a Christian, those who refer to me as mtu wa vitendawili na mganga (a witch doctor) should stop.”

“A witch doctor is a person who treats people.”

“Even though I don’t mind being called one, I want to be known as a true Christian,” said Raila.

Nonetheless, the former PM appreciated the church for the role it played in preaching unity among leaders, saying they contributed to his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST