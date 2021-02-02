Tuesday, 02 February 2021 – ODM leader Raila Odinga was received by his supporters in Kisii town after he attended the burial of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangai’s father.

Raila made a stop-over in Kisii town where he campaigned for BBI and hit out at Deputy President William Ruto.

A large crowd turned up to listen to ‘Baba’ and by just looking at the photos, you can tell that Raila’s influence in Gusiiland is undeniable.

Raila shared the photos on his Twitter page saying, “Stopover in Kisii Town. The Abagusii Community has remained steadfast in safeguarding the gains of our hard earned peace and political stability as a NATION. Those peddling lies and promoting political intolerance should be reminded that we shall not bend backwards to accommodate their ever changing STORY every time Kenyans ask the hard questions. Kenya deserves better. Time for accountability is around the corner”.

