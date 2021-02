Thursday, 25 February 2021- There was drama after a motorist engaged law enforcers in a deadly confrontation after he refused to stop when ordered to do so.

The motorist tried to reverse and speed off, forcing one of the police officers to run for his dear life to avoid being hit.

The police officer jumped over a concrete barrier and landed in sewage.

The incident happened in Nigeria where the confrontation between law enforcers and citizens is common.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST