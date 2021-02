Wednesday, February 3, 2021 – A resident of Hunters estate in Kasarani has shared CCTV footage of a thug who has been causing people in the area sleepless nights.

In the CCTV footage shared on social media so that Kenyans can help to identify him, the middle-aged thief is seen stealing a side mirror in broad daylight.

It’s alleged that the said thief is involved in house break-ins and other petty crimes around the estate.

Check out the footage.

