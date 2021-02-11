Thursday, February 11, 2021 – A man caused a stir after he was captured taking back a TV and a decoder that he had bought for his girlfriend after their relationship hit a snag.

The no-nonsense dude stormed his ex-girlfriend’s house breathing fire and un-mounted the TV and the decoder before walking away.

A video shared online shows the lady begging her ex-boyfriend, who pushed her aside and took off with the TV held underarm and the decoder on his other hand.

Check out the video.

