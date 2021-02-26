Friday, 26 February 2021 – Firirinda song that was composed 36 years ago by Kikuyu musician, Njoroge Munyonyi, only to hit the airwaves recently, is the hottest tune in Kenya right now.

The catchy tune that appeals to both young and old has become a must-play song in family functions.

This mzee, who resembles Cotu boss Francis Atwoli, forgot all his troubles during a social function and danced to the famous Firirinda song, rekindling childhood memories.

This is the best thing you will see on the internet today.

Enjoy…..

The Kenyan DAILY POST