Thursday, 25 February 2021 – The matatu business has been badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic after the Government introduced stringent rules to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Most matatus are operating on half capacity after the number of passengers was reduced so as to ensure social distancing, forcing the owners to come up with new methods of earning a livelihood.

This creative man has decided to transform his 33 seater bus into a mobile grocery store after suffering heavy losses in the transport industry.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST