Thursday, 25 February 2021 – Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, is being accused of allegedly impregnating a lady called Daizy and then dumping her after she informed him of the pregnancy.

Daizy approached ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare and claimed that she is 6 months pregnant for the youthful Governor, whose appetite for slay queens is well known.

The disgruntled lady claims that she met Mutua in a famous nightclub in Mombasa and after having unprotected ‘fun’, she fell pregnant.

The skirt-chasing Governor then denied the pregnancy and instructed her to terminate it.

Daizy alleges that Mutua has blocked her on social media and no longer picks her calls.

He is also threatening her using rogue DCI officers.

Check out Daizy’s conversation with Edgar Obare.

