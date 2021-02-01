Monday, 01 February 2021 – A deadly road accident involving a PSV bus and a private car along the Nairobi-Naivasha highway was recently captured by a motorist using a dashboard camera.

In the frightening video that can be compared to a scene from a movie, a speeding bus is seen overtaking dangerously on the busy highway.

As the rogue driver was trying to avoid hitting other vehicles, he lost control of the bus, moved out of his lane, and hit an oncoming vehicle head-on.

According to reports, the motorist who was involved in a head collision with the speeding bus lost his life.

Cases of road accidents on Kenyan roads have of late been on the rise.

Most of these accidents are caused by drivers’ recklessness.

Watch video.

