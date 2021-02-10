Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – A drunk police officer caused a scene in the streets after he indulged in alcohol while dressed in full police uniform.

It’s unlawful for any cop to indulge in alcohol while in the line of duty but this cop broke the set rules and regulations and passed by in one of the drinking dens to quench his thirst.

He was recorded staggering in a shopping centre while drunk like a skunk in broad daylight, creating quite a scene.

Alcohol addiction is a major problem in the Kenyan police force.

Most police officers turn into alcoholics due to the stress and pressure that is associated with their ever-demanding jobs.

Check out this video of the drunk cop.

