FARM ATTENDANTS 8 POSTS– (FH/01/2021)

Key Responsibilities

• Record information about crops ,such as pesticide use, yields and cost.

• Dig and plant seeds or transplant seedlings by hand.

• Harvest fruits and vegetables by hand.

• Identify plants, pests and weeds to determine selection and application of pesticides and fertilisers.

• Inform supervisors or farm managers of crop progress.

• Load agricultural products into pick-ups or wheelbarrows and deliver produce to market or storage facilities

• Cultivate, spray and harvest crops.

• Participate in the inspection, grading, sorting, storage and post-harvest treatment of crops.

• Operate irrigation equipment.

• Apply pesticides, herbicides or fertilizer to crops.

• Direct monitor the work of casual and seasonal help during planting and harvesting.

Qualifications

• At least 2 years of working experience with knowledge of techniques and equipment for plantings growing and harvesting food products(both plant and animal) for consumption. Including storage/handling techniques

• Knowledge of machines including their designs, uses, repair and maintenance.

• K.C.S.E certificate

• MUST have a certificate of good conduct and a recommendation letter from the local chief.

• Physically fit.

Terms of engagement

This appointment will be on contract basis.

How to Apply

Send your Application Letter and CV as one document stating your current position, contact details as well as names and contacts (telephone and e-mail address) of three (3) referees familiar with your qualifications and work experience. Indicating the Title of position and Reference Number on the subject line of your email to recruitment@mpesafoundationacademy.ac.ke hard copy applications can be dropped off at the main gate. Applications will be reviewed on rolling basis until all positions are filled and only those who meet the set criteria will be shortlisted for interview. Due to the volume of applications received only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews. The last day for sending applications is by C.O.B Friday 5th February, 2021.

NOTE: MPESA FOUNDATION ACADEMY DOES NOT CHARGE RECRUITMENT FEE